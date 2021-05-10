4 people, including two young children, killed in fiery Mother’s Day crash on HWY 31

Editor’s Note: The photo in this article has been blurred to hide graphic details.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two young children, were killed Mother’s Day afternoon in a fiery crash on Highway 31 in Smith County.

According to a DPS report, the wreck happened at 4:43 p.m. roughly eight miles west of Kilgore. The report showed that a 2003 Nissan Maxima was driving east when it crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Cadillac DTS head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 36-year-old Marcellia Jones, a Henderson resident. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was Genous Lee Jackson, 44, of Longview. He was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition. A passenger in his car, Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also dead in the wreck were two young children, a five-year-old girl and three-year-old boy.

It is unclear from the DPS statement what car they were in. Porter and the two young children were taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler along with Jones.

The wreck had left Highway 31 East shut down in both directions for hours on Sunday evening. The crash still remains under investigation.