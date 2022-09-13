TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former equipment mechanic supervisor for RRAD, to manipulate the government purchase card program and directed more than $7 million in purchases, said authorities.

“Scarbrough told the vendors what to bid, including the item, the quantity, and the price,” officials said. “By collecting fake bids from multiple vendors, Scarbrough was able to direct purchases to his select vendors, while maintaining the appearance of a competitive bidding process.”

Officials said Scarbrough demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from his selected vendors, and accepted bribes in various forms including:

$116,000 in U.S. Postal Service money orders

$135,000 in car parts or services for his “hot rod collection”

$27,000 worth of firearms, including rare handguns and dueling pistols

Scarbrough also directed at least $32,000 in donations to the Hooks Volunteer Fire Department while acting as the captain of operations. In total, Scarborough received over $300,000 in bribe payments from his select vendors, said officials.

Scarbrough pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 to conspiring with the four men who were sentenced on Tuesday, theft of government property and bribery. He is currently awaiting sentencing, and agreed to forfeit his 1951 Ford F-1 pickup truck and amount of money to be determined by the court.

The four men were sentenced to the following by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder:

Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Texarkana, former RRAD vendor, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2021, to bribing Scarbrough and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. Harrison was also ordered to forfeit $300,000.

Justin Bishop, 52, of Clarksville, former RRAD vendor, pleaded guilty on May 18, 2021, to bribing Scarbrough and was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison. Bishop was also ordered to forfeit $55,000.

Devin McEwin, 43, of Avery, former RRAD official, pleaded guilty on May 27, 2021, to receiving bribes from Harrison and was sentenced to a five-year term of federal probation, including eight months of home confinement. McEwin was ordered to forfeit $21,000 and pay a fine of $5,000.

Louis Singleton, 64, of Texarkana, former RRAD official, pleaded guilty on April 27 to receiving bribes from Harrison and others, and was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including eight months of home confinement. He was ordered to forfeit $18,000.

“The Red River Army Depot is a key component of our nation’s defense infrastructure and is the lifeblood of the surrounding community,” Featherston said. “Scarbrough, Harrison, Bishop, McEwin, Singleton, and others exploited the public trust in order to line their own pockets and undermined the warfighting mission of the Depot in the process.”

This was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Major Procurement Fraud Unit; the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Dallas Division, Tyler Resident Agency, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.