UPDATE: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the roadways are now clear.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Emergency responders are on the scene in Tenaha of a four vehicle crash at Highway 84 and CR 4475, across from Ramah Baptist Church.

Officials say that the road way has been closed to traffic and directs anyone traveling that way to use an alternative route of travel.

The details of those involved in the crash are still unknown at this time.