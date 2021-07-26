4-vehicle crash near Lufkin leaves 13-year-old girl dead, others injured

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A child is dead after a crash on Highway 59 involving four vehicles, about one half mile south of Lufkin.

DPS said that a 13-year-old female passenger died at the scene of the crash.

On Sunday around 4:15 p.m., a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck was going south. A tire on the Ford had a blow out, which caused the truck to cross over into the center median where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV head-on.

The Dodge, after hitting the Ford, collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car. The Ford truck kept traveling, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Ford F-350 is identified as 30-year-old Gabrila Godoy from Lufkin was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment. Three child passengers traveling with Godoy were also transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital and identified as an 11-year-old male, a 9-year-old female, and a 4-year-old male.

The driver of the Dodge is identified as 33-year-old Alicia Stephenson from Portage, Wisconsin, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston by medical helicopter for treatment. Her passenger, the 13-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda is identified as 31-year-old Hannah Fowler from Diboll and was treated and released from the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150 is identified as 46-year-old Misty Denton from Lake Jackson was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Lufkin police and TxDOT sent out a message yesterday reporting that “several vehicles” were involved in a major accident between Lufkin and Diboll on Highway 59, near the Angelina County Airport. The area was cleared by 7 p.m. Sunday.