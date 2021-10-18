4 vehicles, including overturned cement truck, involved in crash on Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four vehicles including an overturned cement truck were involved in a crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and WSW Loop 323.

The four vehicles included the cement truck, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. There is fluid, including cement, in the roadway. EMS is on the scene “but there is no indication of major injury at this time,” Tyler police said.

One northbound lane at Old Jacksonville is open, but all southbound lanes are closed and first responders are in the roadway.

Police ask that you avoid the area if possible.

