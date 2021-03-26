4 Whataburger locations in Kansas City announced after Mahomes’ urging

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has now officially used his star power to bring a taste of Texas up to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been urging the fast-food chain Whataburger to open locations throughout the area.

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

On Wednesday, the business announced that there would be three locations on the Missouri side of the city and one in the Kansas portion.

Whataburger also said that they are already looking for more locations in the region to set up shop.

Before this announcement, Whataburger only existed in 10 other states: