4 Whataburger locations in Kansas City announced after Mahomes’ urging

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has now officially used his star power to bring a taste of Texas up to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been urging the fast-food chain Whataburger to open locations throughout the area.

On Wednesday, the business announced that there would be three locations on the Missouri side of the city and one in the Kansas portion.

Whataburger also said that they are already looking for more locations in the region to set up shop.

Before this announcement, Whataburger only existed in 10 other states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • New Mexico
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51