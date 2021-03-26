4 Whataburger locations in Kansas City announced after Mahomes’ urging

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has now officially used his star power to bring a taste of Texas up to Kansas City.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been urging the fast-food chain Whataburger to open locations throughout the area.
On Wednesday, the business announced that there would be three locations on the Missouri side of the city and one in the Kansas portion.
Whataburger also said that they are already looking for more locations in the region to set up shop.
Before this announcement, Whataburger only existed in 10 other states:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- Texas