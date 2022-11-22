CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday.

The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department:

  • Flatbed trailer
  • Kubota tractor
  • Toro zero turn mower
  • Four wheeler
  • Misc. tools reported stolen by a tree service

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and arrest warrants will be issued in connection to the case.


