4-year-old dead, two hospitalized after one vehicle crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A four year old was killed and two were hospitalized in a one vehicle crash on I-20, five miles west of Van.

Guadalupe Bahena, 22, of Tyler and Hector Brito Hernandez, 23, of Tyler were flown to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

The four-year-old was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Hilliards Funeral Home in Van.

The crash occurred late Saturday, around 11:10 p.m., where Bahena was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe east on I-20 when she ran off the roadway. Bahena overcorrected to the left causing the vehicle to side skid and overturn several times. The three were ejected from the vehicle and did not have seatbelts on.

According to a release, the crash remains under investigation.