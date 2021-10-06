4-year-old Jacksonville boy dies after becoming tangled in a cord from window blinds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 4-year-old Jacksonville boy died on Tuesday in what police are calling an accident at a home.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Beaumont Street to reports of an unresponsive child.

When they arrived, a four-year-old boy was found unconscious at the scene. First responders and EMS workers attempted life-saving measures as he was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville.

Despite “doctors and nurses working tirelessly to revive the child,” he was later pronounced dead. Investigators at the scene said witnesses reported the boy became entangled in a cord attached to window blinds.

It appears the child struggled to free himself prior to becoming unconscious. Relatives quickly found the child and called 911.

Statement from Jacksonville PD

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace. However, officers believe that the incident was “a tragic accident.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51