4-year-old Jacksonville boy dies after becoming tangled in a cord from window blinds

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 4-year-old Jacksonville boy died on Tuesday in what police are calling an accident at a home.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Beaumont Street to reports of an unresponsive child.

When they arrived, a four-year-old boy was found unconscious at the scene. First responders and EMS workers attempted life-saving measures as he was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville.

Despite “doctors and nurses working tirelessly to revive the child,” he was later pronounced dead. Investigators at the scene said witnesses reported the boy became entangled in a cord attached to window blinds.

It appears the child struggled to free himself prior to becoming unconscious. Relatives quickly found the child and called 911. Statement from Jacksonville PD

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace. However, officers believe that the incident was “a tragic accident.”