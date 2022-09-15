POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash prizes to players.

“When these gambling locations open, crime always increases in the area of the establishment. These crimes commonly include armed robbery, illegal narcotics transactions, theft, stolen vehicles, burglaries, assaults, criminal mischief, and disorderly conducts,” said the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said it is illegal to run a gambling business in Texas, and the machines, money, property and paraphernalia used at these establishments are typically seized during a bust.

It is not illegal to run these types of businesses if the prizes are not cash, and instead toys or novelties, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sept. 10, several eight-liner machines were seized in Lufkin as well.