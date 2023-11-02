LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A building in the backyard of a Longview home caught fire Tuesday night causing about $40,000 in damages reported by fire officials.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene on 3713 Teri Lynn Drive, they reportedly found a shop building in the backyard “with heavy fire conditions coming from the front and side of the building.”

The building was used to store lawn equipment and other tools, according to officials, and about $40,000 of damage was done to the building and its contents.

Fire officials said the fire was determined to be an accident with no reported injuries.

Longview fire responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.