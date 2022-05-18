HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More than $40,000 worth of oil field pipe was reportedly stolen from Elysian Fields.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said security footage captured someone driving a white Ford F-250 with a gooseneck trailer, and another person driving an older maroon Dodge Diesel flatbed truck with a trailer hauling a cabbed backhoe.

According to investigators, they used the equipment to load the pipe. EnPower Resources are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the pipe and the arrest of those involved.

If you can help identify anyone involved, contact HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.