TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Storms are moving through the East Texas area on Monday, and 445 people have been left without power.

The list below was made using information from Oncor and SWEPCO Outage maps. To see how many residents were impacted look below:

Bowie County – 51

Cass County – 49

Cherokee County – 1

Gregg County – 23

Harrison County – 2

Morris County – 10

Nacogdoches County – 1

Smith County – 293

Titus County – 9

Van Zandt County – 5

Wood County – 1