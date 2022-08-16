CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven took to Facebook Tuesday requesting help placing 45-50 small dogs, remnants of what they call a “puppy mill” from Cherokee County.

According to the post, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs have food and water, but need to be vetted, groomed and more.

Nicholas Pet Haven is reporting the owners are elderly, requesting help and willing to surrender to reputable rescues. Breeds include Yorkies, Chihuahuas, Miniature Poodles, and many more.

If anyone is willing to foster or adopt, use the following links to submit a foster application or an adoption application. Nicholas Pet Haven has agreed to assist the owners, but with 40-50 dogs on the property they are reaching out for “big time” help.

You can contact the nonprofit at 903-630-4242 or by email at nicholaspethaven@yahoo.com.