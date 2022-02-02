UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 49-year-old Gilmer woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Upshur County.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the two-vehicle wreck on US 271 around two miles south of Gilmer.

According to the preliminary investigation, Verna L. Harris, 49, of Gilmer, was driving north in a van on US 271 behind a truck driven by 53-year-old Brendan R. Durkin, of Gilmer.

Durkin slowed and was preparing to turn left into a private drive on the west side of US 271, according to DPS. However, Harris failed to control her car’s speed and hit Durkin’s pickup truck, according to DPS.

Durkin was taken to a hospital in Tyler and is in stable condition.

Harris, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tyler.