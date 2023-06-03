TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 5.11 Tactical outdoor clothing and equipment store is set to open near Broadway Square Mall in Tyler, building permits and company listings show.

According to City of Tyler records and a 5.11 Tactical job listing, the new store will be located at 4801 South Broadway Avenue Suite #102A.

The company said they’ve established themselves as “the fastest-growing and most well-known brand of tactical apparel, gear and functional products in the world.”

They sell tactical gear like clothes, footwear, bags, holsters, slings and plate carriers that the company said they design with insights from law enforcement, special forces operators and first responders.

According to the company’s website, their roots as a climbing clothes brand from Yosemite National Park, inspires them to make durable and environmentally mindful products.

“5.11’s roots are in Yosemite National Park, where Royal and Liz Robbins began designing purpose-built apparel for the climbing community scaling iconic landmarks like El Capitan and Half Dome. They also had a deep respect for our environment as advocates of climbing techniques that left little or no damage to the rocks they climbed. Today at 5.11, we do our best to carry on their vision through our product designs, manufacturing processes, quality control, and environmental mindfulness.” 5.11 Tactical

To learn more visit 5.11 Tactical online.