TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department.

The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects down Highway 31 ultimately stopping in Smith County, officials said.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety all assisted Canton Police Department, according to Smith County authorities.