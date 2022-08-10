CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a red car that was later connected to the burglary.

“Although the car was driving at a high rate of speed, they didn’t turn around and attempt to stop it since they were headed to the burglary call,” Sheriff John Cortelyou said.

The sheriff said when the deputy and trooper arrived at the residence, a woman told them some people had ripped off a screen from a window and broke out the window to get inside.

“After they broke the window, she told the suspects she had a gun, and they ran,” Cortelyou said.

The deputy notified Pittsburg Police about a red car, and officials said they were able to locate the car as it entered city limits.

Officials said the driver, who was identified as Terry Hudson, 21 of Hughes Springs, refused to stop at first until eventually pulling over on Highway 271 North.

Hudson and Tyler White, 21 of Lone Star, were both charged with burglary after the sheriff said evidence was found to connect the car to the burglary. Hudson was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.

Officials said three juveniles were also charged with burglary and referred to juvenile probation.