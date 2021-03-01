5 East Texas counties selected for program focused on vaccinating senior citizens against COVID-19

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

(KETK)- Gov. Abbott announced that 26 counties will be participating the first week of the Save our Seniors program, and five of these are in the East Texas region.

The governor revealed the program last week, which will attempt to vaccinate more senior citizens in the state. The announcement on Monday was also made along with the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD).

The state is expected to distribute 8,000 vaccines during the first week of the initiative, which will focus on Texans that are 75 years or older or homebound, according to Abbott. The program will also include a partnership between local officials and service groups.

“The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with live-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Abbott. “As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus.”

TDEM and TMD will work with local officials to set up vaccine clinics in the following East Texas counties:

Cass

Morris

Panola

Rains

Shelby

Other counties participating in the program include Aransas, Bastrop, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Dallas, Eastland, Freestone, Gray, Hill, Hockley, Hudspeth, Hutchinson, Irion, Lee, McCulloch, Medina, Refugio, Robertson, San Jacinto, Shelby, and Webb.

Local and state officials selected the counties previously named due to information they received from DSHS about the following: