5 East Texas counties selected for program focused on vaccinating senior citizens against COVID-19

(KETK)- Gov. Abbott announced that 26 counties will be participating the first week of the Save our Seniors program, and five of these are in the East Texas region.
The governor revealed the program last week, which will attempt to vaccinate more senior citizens in the state. The announcement on Monday was also made along with the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD).
The state is expected to distribute 8,000 vaccines during the first week of the initiative, which will focus on Texans that are 75 years or older or homebound, according to Abbott. The program will also include a partnership between local officials and service groups.
“The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with live-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Abbott. “As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus.”
TDEM and TMD will work with local officials to set up vaccine clinics in the following East Texas counties:
- Cass
- Morris
- Panola
- Rains
- Shelby
Other counties participating in the program include Aransas, Bastrop, Brewster, Brooks, Brown, Dallas, Eastland, Freestone, Gray, Hill, Hockley, Hudspeth, Hutchinson, Irion, Lee, McCulloch, Medina, Refugio, Robertson, San Jacinto, Shelby, and Webb.
Local and state officials selected the counties previously named due to information they received from DSHS about the following:
- The state targeted areas with ongoing high hospitalizations;
- The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;
- The state took into account areas who reported no more than approximately a third vaccinated for seniors;
- The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;
- The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;
- The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.
