HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Fletcher of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is proud of his five deputies that took part in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday.

“It was great to see all the agencies and fire departments represented today as they accepted the challenge of the climb. Not that this was a competition BUT I have to give credit where it’s due. Huge congratulations to Deputy Bell! He not only completed the course but I was told broke the course record at 78 and 110 floors. His determination and physical fitness are unmatched. Deputies Anderson, Vences, Jones and Daniel’s also did a great job and completed the course! Remember our fallen and never forget. God Bless you all.” Sheriff Fletcher

The 9/11 Stair Climbs fund the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of your local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Service Unit.