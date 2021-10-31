5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle wreck in Lufkin, police rerouting traffic

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Five people were taken to local and out-of-town hospitals after a three-vehicle wreck in Lufkin on Sunday.

Southbound traffic on North Timberland Drive is being rerouted onto Forest Park Boulevard, as Lufkin police and officials work to clear the scene in the 2000 block of North Timberland Drive.

Lufkin officials believe the road will be shut down for at least the next hour as they complete the wreck investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible and expect delays.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.