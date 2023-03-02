PICKTON, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed damages in the Pickton area due to a tornado.

Five houses have been damaged by a tornado that touched down in Pickton. Highway 11 and Farm Road 269 have been shut down due to downed powerlines and debris on the road.

Como-Pickton ISD has canceled classes for Friday, but extra curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Damages have been confirmed as severe weather sweeps through East Texas and tornado warnings have been issued for several counties in the area.