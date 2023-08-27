VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline Fire Department said that 5 people were injured in an ATV crash that happened around 12:26 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on a private property in the 900 block of Van Zandt County Road 1806, according to a press release. GSFD was assisted on the scene by the Grand Saline Police Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Van Police Department, Christus EMS, UT Health EMS and UT AIR One North.

The five people injured were taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, officials said. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.