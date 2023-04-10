TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Fishing is a favorite pastime of many East Texans and depending on where you head out on the water, you may reel in quite the surprise.

KETK News has compiled a list of a few exciting fish species found in Texas fresh waters:

Paddlefish

The paddlefish is a threatened species in Texas and can grow up to 87 inches long, being more than seven feet, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. The fish can grow up to 200 pounds but are usually between 10-15 pounds, TPWD said. The paddlefish is distinguished by its long, “blade-like” snout that is nearly a third of its body length.

American Paddlefish (Photo Credit: Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)

The Caddo Lake Institute said the American Paddlefish is the only surviving paddlefish species on the planet. The institute said that the paddlefish has inhabited Caddo Lake and other areas for more than 350 million years which would make it 50 million years older than the dinosaurs. Their population is declining but The Paddlefish Experiment sets out to help the species survive by tagging Texas paddlefish with radio transmitters.

Bowfin

Bowfin (Photo Credit: Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)

The Bowfin, also known as the Grindle, Dogfish, Grinnel, Cypress Trout and Mud Fish has a smooth, scaleless head and a large mouth with “many sharp teeth,” according to TPWD. The dorsal fin is long and takes up more than half of the length of the back. They are often confused with the northern snakehead that is native to Asia.

According to Britannica, the bowfin is the only recognized member of its family that dates back to the Jurassic period. It is found in the Red River, San Jacinto River and Sabine River systems, as well as downstream of the Brazos and Colorado rivers.

Alligator gar

(Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP)

The alligator gar can be distinguished by its long, slender and cylindrical bodies, TPWD said. These alligator gar can grow up to eight feet long and weigh more than 300 pounds. Experts said they can live for many decades and grow very fast when young but slow down growing with age.

They can be found in East Texas bodies of water including Cypress Creek, the Sabine, Neches, Angelina and Trinity Rivers. They are also found in mainstream reservoirs including Caddo, Sam Rayburn, Toledo Bend and Livingston. According to TPWD, a seven-foot trophy catch may be about 40-years-old.

Longnose gar

The Longnose gar gets its name from its long snout and can be distinguished from other types of gar species because of its appearance. TPWD said that these fish may be captured by entangling the teeth in nylon threads or by bow fishing. Experts said that longnose gar over 80 pounds have been caught by using a bow and arrow, and are found in most Texas rivers.

Longnose Gar (Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife)

Longear Sunfish

Longear Sunfish (Photo credit: Gretchen Newberry/USFWS)

The Longear Sunfish, also referred to as the Cherry Bream, gets its name from its “elongated opercle flap,” which resembles an ear. The flap is trimmed white in adults and makes them easy to identify if hybridization has not occurred, TPWD said. These fish are often quite colorful. Males are usually a bright orange or scarlet color and the head and fins often have turquoise markings.

They can be found most frequently in small streams and creeks throughout Texas, except for the headwaters of the Canadian and Brazos Rivers.