$5 million lottery ticket sold in Longview remains unclaimed

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A winning lottery ticket was sold in Longview recently, and the prize has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket, worth $5 million, was sold at EZ Bee 49 at 514 S. Eastman Rd. in Longview on Saturday.

The winner will have 180 days after the draw date to claim the prize.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the winning ticket was selected via “Quick Pick”, which is when a terminal automatically picks all your numbers instead of you manually selecting them.

This isn’t the first winning lottery ticket sold in East Texas this year. In March, a $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Canton at the Twin Stop 3. Then in April, a ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Mount Pleasant Travel Center.