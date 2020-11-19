5 new works of art have popped up in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- 5 new art pieces have been put up in Tyler as part of the Keep Tyler Beautiful program.

The paintings can be found on different traffic signal boxes, and this is part of the Beauty and the Box initiative that began in 2016, according to the City of Tyler. This program allowed local artists to turn the boxes into creative art works in the downtown business arts and culture district. Over the last four years, different artists have transformed 72 cabinets in Tyler.

One of the new boxes is a painting of a man and a woman holding hands, and anyone can tell that they’re living in 2020 because they’re both wearing black face masks. The piece also includes roses and phrases like “be kind” and “create positivity.”

Another one of the artworks is of a woman with long curly, colorful hair. She has her palms facing up and is holding many ribbons. A third traffic signal box was painted with many neon colors, and it shows a basketball player that looks like he’s about to dunk a bright yellow ball. The player is also wearing a jersey that has “Rose City” written on the back.

The new art pieces are part of the Keep Tyler Beautiful program, and their “goal is to encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community,” wrote a spokesperson for the city in a statement.

  • This can be found on TX-323 Loop and Kinsey Drive. The artist is Christie Daugherty.
  • The painting is on West Houston Street and South Vine Avenue. The artist is Robin Grubbs Morris.
  • This can be found on South Beckham Avenue and East Front Street. It was sponsored by Texas Oncology Tyler, and the artist was Valeria Barnhill.
  • This is on South Broadway Avenue and East Front Street. The artist was John R. York.
  • The painting is on West North-West Loop 323 and West Gentry Parkway. The artist is Allan Pierda.

