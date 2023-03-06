NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service said five tornadoes moved through East Texas last week.

Officials finished looking at the damage in the area on Monday. Tornadoes were previously reported in Hopkins, Cass, Marion and Franklin Counties. A new tornado was also confirmed in Nacogdoches County.

“In East Texas, we had five tornadoes impact the area. We’ve had four of those confirmed as EF-1 tornadoes and one as an EF-0 tornado, so the weaker end side of tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale,” said Charlie Woodrum NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

Although the tornadoes were weaker, their impact can still be great. An EF-1 storm can destroy an RV or manufactured home.