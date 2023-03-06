NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service said five tornadoes moved through East Texas last week.
Officials finished looking at the damage in the area on Monday. Tornadoes were previously reported in Hopkins, Cass, Marion and Franklin Counties. A new tornado was also confirmed in Nacogdoches County.
“In East Texas, we had five tornadoes impact the area. We’ve had four of those confirmed as EF-1 tornadoes and one as an EF-0 tornado, so the weaker end side of tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita scale,” said Charlie Woodrum NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist.
Although the tornadoes were weaker, their impact can still be great. An EF-1 storm can destroy an RV or manufactured home.
Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.