WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years now, since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells at his grandmother’s home, said officials.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child and later discontinued.

DeAndre Argumon and Amanda Doss are the child’s parents.

“Amanda says she was not here but Dre says he gave the baby to Amanda. Neither parent has custody, my aunt who is baby Dre’s grandmother has custody,” said Deandre’s cousin, Jakeih Argumon in 2020.

Law enforcement later arrested the child’s father, DeAndre Argumon, and officials said he was not cooperating with them. In 2021, DeAndre was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to abandoning a child. He was also convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection to his son’s case.

Photo of DeAndre Argumon

If people have any information about the missing case of Armaidre, they should call the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.