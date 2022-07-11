NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized on Saturday night after he nearly drowned in a pond.

Officials said the boy does not know how to swim, and had accidentally become submerged in the pond. His father found him and pulled him from the pond after the boy could not be found near the home.

A sheriff’s deputy and DPS state trooper were dispatched to the scene, where they both performed CPR on the boy, reviving him until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The child was rushed to a county hospital before being taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in the Woodlands, and is in stable condition as of Sunday.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said that this was the second life-threatening water incident from the weekend, after the accidental drowning of James Wilson.