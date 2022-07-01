JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old child was reported missing out of Jacksonville, according to officials.

The child is a Black male last seen wearing no shirt or shoes, just dark blue shorts with an orange stripe. He stands 3’6″ and was last seen near Austin and Canada street.

Officials said he has autism spectrum disorder and identified him as Ryan Mooreland, Jr.

A command post has been set up in the front parking lot of East Side Elementary on the Beaumont Street side.

If anyone wants to volunteer to help the search, they should check in at the command post first.

JFD asks that people call 903-586-2546 with any information.