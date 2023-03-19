HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old died after being thrown from an ATV in Henderson on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS press release said, at 4:12 p.m. on Saturday a 2013 Polaris Ranger was being driven north on County Road 485. The driver Daryl Norman Davis, 39 of Mt. Enterprise, lost control while trying to keep one of his passengers in the vehicle, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Davis then overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over on it’s side and ejected a 5-year old boy.

Justice of the Peace Shannon Burkley, Precinct 3, declared the 5-year-old dead at the scene. Officials said there was another passenger, a 9-year-old boy, he was uninjured.

A DPS investigation into the crash is ongoing.