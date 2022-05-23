RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas child was killed in a car crash where most passengers inside were not wearing seat belts Saturday night.

A DPS report states that 28-year-old Iliana Ayala, a Henderson woman, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue down Highway 64 one mile west of Henderson. Inside the car with Ayala was Edna Grinaldo, a 25-year-old woman from Tyler along with a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

Ayala was driving east when the car left the road for an unknown reason at 7:45 p.m, according to the report. The car went through the grass into a creek, which caused its front end to flip over and eject the three children.

The report states that Grinaldo was the only person in the car wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The 5-year-old girl died later at a Tyler hospital.

According to the statement, the other two children are in serious condition while Ayala and Grinaldo are hospitalized in stable condition.

The wreck remains under investigation.