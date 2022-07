HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire departments are battling a grass fire on FM 2709 between Eustace and Highway 19.

The fire is currently estimated to be between 50 and 100 acres.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the area if possible. An evacuation area has been set up in the Eustace High School Gym parking lot.

Another fire was reported in Henderson County in the Coffee City area on Wednesday, burning roughly 15 acres, according to officials.