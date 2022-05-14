TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, 50 East Texas children with special needs learned that the sky is the limit after Challenge Air held its fourth annual fly day at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

“Our mission is to build self-confidence and self-esteem through the gift of flight,” said April Culver, one of the organizers of the event.

The Historical Aviation Memorial Museum welcomed anyone from the ages of seven to 21, with any kind of disability to load up on a historical aircraft and take flight around Tyler.

“We really look at this as a kind of rehab therapy, where it motivates them to look beyond their disability,” Culver added.

The event started in 1993 by Vietnam Naval Aviator Rick Amber, who became a paraplegic after a landing crash.

Amber had one simple philosophy behind his mission which is to use aviation as a means to demonstrate that challenges do not mean limitations.

Challenge Air has had great success because of Amber’s vision of challenging the attitudes of children with disabilities into one of their capabilities rather than limitations.

“I’ve flown them a number of times, and each time they come away with a different perspective in life,” explained Louis Thomas, one of the pilots at the event.

For almost 30 years, Challenge Air has been able to fly more than 36,000 children from all over the country, teaching them that the sky is the limit.