WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, a ceremony was held at Whitehouse High School for the recipients of this year’s Peltier Teacher’s Scholarship.

Each year, Robert Peltier awards 50 East Texas students with a Peltier Teacher’s Scholarship. Any student that is graduating high school or currently enrolled in college as an undergraduate are eligible for this scholarship as long as the student has a parent that is an educator (teacher, administrator or paraprofessional).

One of the winners of this year’s scholarship was Whitehouse High School student, Amielia Beam where her mother Tamara Beam teaches English 1 Honors. Tamara was moved to tears for this amazing opportunity for her daughter.

“This is incredible, this is such a testimony to her and her hard work. Whitehouse has been a great place for her to get a firm foundation, and you guys are helping her just move forward and to the future,” Tamara said.

All of the winners are listed on Peltier’s Facebook page and for more information on the scholarship, click here.