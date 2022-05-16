BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – 50 East Texas students received Robert Peltier’s Teacher’s Scholarship in Bullard on Monday.

Peltier has given these scholarships every year to students who go above and beyond.

The ceremony was held at Bullard High School. The students who were selected have parents that are teachers, administrators or paraprofessionals.

To get the scholarship, they must be graduating from high school or be an undergraduate student in college. The funds are used for tuition, fees, books and room and board.

“Our community is important to us, this scholarship is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the hard work our teachers put into educating our children of the future,” said Peltier.

