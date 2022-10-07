EDOM, Texas (KETK) — Beth Brown said her husband Doug went out looking for a place to share his art with others in 1971. Neither of them knew at the time that they would start an annual art festival.

“He pulled up to the stop sign out front, out at the intersection out there, and he went this is it, this is where I want to be, this is where I want to start an artist community,” said Beth Brown, Event Director.

After a year Doug’s art community grew to about 8 people, but he wanted to help showcase other artists.

“He said I want to put on an art festival basically to be able to have a place where we can invite other artists to come and sell their work,” said Brown.

That’s how the Edom Art Festival was born. In the first year, about 3,000 people showed up, now 50 years later, the event has grown.

“We have expanded it into bigger grounds, and more things to entertain you, and make you happy,” said Brown.

Doug passed away two years ago, but his wife is continuing his dream and letting artists share their talents. Like Jane Bryon, who has been attending the festival for 10 years.

“The crowd gets our work,” said Jane Bryon, artist.

Byron will be selling her dolls that she calls muses. There will also be to see live demos, and there will be a wine tasting.

“They are going to see so many different things, such a good variety, the jewelry does should a beautiful job, a little bit of everything,” said Bryon.

No one knew the event would carry on for half a decade, but they are glad it did. Beth hopes her husband’s festival can continue for years to come.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing, but we’re very excited about it, it feels like yesterday, and yet it feels like 50 years ago,” said Brown.

The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. and goes on until Sunday at 5 p.m.