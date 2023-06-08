JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A $500 reward is being offered by the Cherokee County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone involved in the vandalization of public restrooms in Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville police, on Monday and Wednesday during the night, the city restrooms at the Lake Jacksonville Concession area were destroyed causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

“A lot of people enjoy this beautiful public park,” police said in a release. “The vandalism left behind a mess for our city crews to clean up and to spend money and time repairing the damages.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department or to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 903-586-2546.