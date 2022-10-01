JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday in order to thank their sponsors for helping give away 52 bicycles to Jacksonville ISD students.

According to the post, every student from Pre-K to 6th grade participated in a coloring contest. A Boy and girl were chosen from each grade on each campus to take home a brand new bicycle and helmet.

The police department would also like to remind the community to attend National Night Out on Tuesday Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. downtown Jacksonville.