52-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A 52-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened on April 10 on SH-31 E about six miles east of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2009 Toyota Venza was traveling eastbound on the shoulder of SH-31 and the driver tried to make a U-turn. Then, they were hit by a 2017 Toyota Tundra that was heading east.

Rhonda Lynne Goodrich, 52, of Shreveport was driving the Toyota Venza. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

Jack Byron Pierce, 53, of Bullard was driving the Tundra. He was sent to UT-Health –Tyler and now he is in stable condition.

The crash is still being investigated.