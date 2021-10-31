53-year-old man stabbed, throat slashed by son dies in Tyler hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 53-year-old man who had his throat cut and was allegedly stabbed by his son several times died in a Tyler hospital Friday afternoon.

George Foxworth was taken by life flight Thursday morning after he was assaulted with a knife at his residence in Nacogdoches on County Road 420.

The suspect Blake Foxworth, 30, was detained Thursday morning after the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from the suspect and said he had stabbed his father during the argument.

Blake remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail after Investigators obtained a murder warrant. Blake’s bond has been set at $1,000,000 on the murder charge which is a 1st degree felony.

