56-year-old man dead after fiery, head-on crash between pickup truck and motorcycle

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 56-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a fiery wreck in Henderson County between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The wreck was just after 9:15 p.m. half a mile northwest of Log Cabin on HWY 198. When crews arrived on the scene, both vehicles were on fire.

DPS determined that 56-year-old George Solis was traveling south on State Highway 198 when he failed to yield the right-of-way while turning left and into the north lane causing the motorcycle to the right side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 56-year-old Edmund Cranfill, of Dallas and was pronounced at the scene. Cranfill was taken to Tomlinson Funeral Home and Solis was not reported of any known injuries, according to DPS.

A helicopter was called to the scene for the downed rider, but did not arrive in time before Cranfill died from his injuries.