GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 56-year-old woman is dead and two are hospitalized including a toddler in critical condition at a hospital in Shreveport.

On Wednesday, around 11:16 a.m. the Department of Public Safety responded to the two-vehicle crash on US 259 about half a mile south of Kilgore.

According to DPS, Vivian A. Swaim, 56, of Kilgore, was driving south on US 259 approaching the Rusk County line in a 2007 Nissan Titan.

James F. Smith, 51, of Kilgore, was driving north on US 259 in a 1979 Chevrolet C70 Dump truck. According to DPS, for an unknown reason, Swaim drifted into the northbound lane and hit the left side of Smith’s truck.

Swaim was taken to a nearby hospital in Kilgore and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. Her passenger, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in Shreveport in critical condition.

Smith was also taken to a local hospital in Longview and was listed in stable condition.