NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Sept. 7, 57 Nacogdoches High School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs for the 2022-2023 school year.

These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.

At NHS, those 57 students received 64 honors for the previous academic year; 25 of the students were members of the Class of 2023.

Those students are:

Nicholas Bacarisse

Parker Bobo

Kailey Busby

Matthew Dossett

Aidan Finnerud

Noah Hewitt

Daniel Hook

Whitley Howell

Murphy Jacobie

Holden Kelly

Marco Morales

Uriel Morales-Ocana

Jessica Moreno

Christopher Nieberding

Vivyan Nieberding

Christian Ochoa

Joseph Pratt

Jordan Rankin

Noah Satir

Harrison Smith

David Taravella

James Teekell

Oswaldo Vega

Veronika Willardson

Kevin Zhu

The criteria for eligible students include:

GPA of 3.5 or higher.

PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.

Courtesy NISD

Courtesy NISD

Courtesy NISD

Courtesy NISD

Courtesy NISD

Courtesy NISD

Current students who achieved AP Scholars (students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams) are:

Seniors: Emma Welsh, Sterling Smith, Joe Still, Polina Willardson and Margaret Schaefer, Grace Hao, Viviana Chavarria, Nayeli Carrillo, Luis Aguirre, Sasha Chandler-Ezell, Adan Mandujano and Gianna Rubio.

Juniors: Lilian Montes, Abigail Allman, Charles Hodge and Dereck Po.

College Board National Recognition Award Winners: Mark Sifuentes, Julian Pruit, Miguel Diaz, Ben Satir, Cole Windham, Taylor Hart, Justin Phillips, Grace Hao, Nixon Long, Jean Choi, Delayna Adams, Rees Runnells. Kadie Calloway and Bigvai Morales.