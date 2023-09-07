NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Sept. 7, 57 Nacogdoches High School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs for the 2022-2023 school year.
These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
At NHS, those 57 students received 64 honors for the previous academic year; 25 of the students were members of the Class of 2023.
Those students are:
- Nicholas Bacarisse
- Parker Bobo
- Kailey Busby
- Matthew Dossett
- Aidan Finnerud
- Noah Hewitt
- Daniel Hook
- Whitley Howell
- Murphy Jacobie
- Holden Kelly
- Marco Morales
- Uriel Morales-Ocana
- Jessica Moreno
- Christopher Nieberding
- Vivyan Nieberding
- Christian Ochoa
- Joseph Pratt
- Jordan Rankin
- Noah Satir
- Harrison Smith
- David Taravella
- James Teekell
- Oswaldo Vega
- Veronika Willardson
- Kevin Zhu
The criteria for eligible students include:
- GPA of 3.5 or higher.
- PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.
- Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.
Current students who achieved AP Scholars (students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams) are:
Seniors: Emma Welsh, Sterling Smith, Joe Still, Polina Willardson and Margaret Schaefer, Grace Hao, Viviana Chavarria, Nayeli Carrillo, Luis Aguirre, Sasha Chandler-Ezell, Adan Mandujano and Gianna Rubio.
Juniors: Lilian Montes, Abigail Allman, Charles Hodge and Dereck Po.
College Board National Recognition Award Winners: Mark Sifuentes, Julian Pruit, Miguel Diaz, Ben Satir, Cole Windham, Taylor Hart, Justin Phillips, Grace Hao, Nixon Long, Jean Choi, Delayna Adams, Rees Runnells. Kadie Calloway and Bigvai Morales.