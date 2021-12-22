59-year-old dies in 1-vehicle rollover fatal crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a one-vehicle rollover fatal crash on SH-31 three miles west of Brownsboro in Henderson County.

On Monday, around 9 a.m., DPS troopers were called to the crash and determined that 59-year-old Kerry Allsup, of Mabank, was driving east on SH 31. According to DPS, Allsup drove off the wet roadway, down a steep embankment where he struck a tree and a fence before vaulting over a creek. The vehicle landed in a pasture upside down.

Allsup was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Duncan of Pct. 3 and was taken to Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler.

