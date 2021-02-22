6 East Texas counties added to major disaster declaration

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More East Texas counties were added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s major disaster declaration.

Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced that the following East Texas counties were added in the most recent declaration including Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Houston, Rusk and Wood.

These declarations will allow people to get federal assistance as they recover from the storm.

Federal assistance here would come in the form of grants for home repairs and temporary housing, low-cost loans to help uninsured property losses, and “other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” per FEMA.

FEMA’s initial disaster declaration on Feb. 20 included 77 counties in Texas, though all 254 counties were under winter storm warnings. The partial approval included individual assistance to the 77 counties and public assistance in 254 counties.

Abbott’s office announced Monday that they will continue to re-request disaster declarations for other counties as the state of Texas works to get information from individuals who suffered damage from the winter storm.

The following East Texas counties are under major disaster declarations:

Anderson (NEW)

Angelina

Cherokee (NEW)

Gregg (NEW)

Henderson

Houston (NEW)

Nacogdoches

Panola

Polk

Rusk (NEW)

Sabine

Shelby

Smith

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood (NEW)

Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool to help the state and emergency management officials identify damages across Texas.

“FEMA has asked the state of Texas for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and TDEM will continue to present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need,” a release from Abbott’s office said.

There are still 12 East Texas counties without a major disaster declaration, including Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, San Augustine, Titus and Trinity.