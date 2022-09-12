GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas rescued six horses in Gladewater, and they are in great condition one month later, said the Gladewater Police Department.

In August, an animal control officer, Safe Haven Equine Rescue and the SPCA of East Texas checked on the horses at a property and noticed they were in poor condition.

Officers shared photos of the horses, and their ribs were visible before they were rescued. The owner eventually surrendered the animals.

Richard Fincher with Safe Haven, took in two horses, Cheyene and her baby. Kay Sorensen of CK Ranch traveled from Ector to rescue Barbie, Texas, Sterling and Missy.

Police said the horses are doing great now.