6 puppies found dead in freezing weather, Longview police carrying out investigation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty case after six puppies that were only a few weeks old were found frozen and deceased on Friday.

Around 9:21 a.m. police were sent to the an area near the 700 block of Oakdale Ave.

Animal control officers located the puppies that were about five weeks old and were locked in a wire crate.

Two adult dogs, one male and female, were also found alive. They were also taken to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to receive medical care.

Animal cruelty charges are being filed on the owner of the animals with the Gregg county District Attorney’s Office, according to Longview police.

An arrest has not been made because they are awaiting necropsy results, which is the post-death examination of an animal.

Animal cruelty is a Class A misdemeanor with a punishment of one year in jail or a fine of up to $4,000 or both.

The Longview Animal services is also assisting with the investigation.

Additionally, law enforcement mentioned the upcoming freezing temperatures.

“If at all possible, bring your animals inside your house where it is warm,” wrote Longview police.