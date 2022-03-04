TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Six Tyler ISD students are moving onto state after excelling in the Region 7 High School Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE).

The competition happened on Feb. 26. and is similar to the University Interscholastic League. Students who obtained a Rating IV can head to state by undergoing a second round of judging called area judging.

The following Tyler High School students are advancing: Aaliyah Inglesias, Annalise Honzell, Antonio Moore, and Dorismar Rosales.

“I am so proud of the students advancing to State from Tyler in the VASE 2022 Competition,” said Norma McClung, the Tyler High School Visual Art Teacher. “Our students have lived through and continued to thrive in these past couple of years in a time that was troubling and exhausting for everyone. To be able to see the creativity that the students use in their pieces really makes me appreciate what I get to do daily. We have some extremely talented young men and women with great work ethics, evident in their art pieces. I love seeing our kids’ talent and growth, year by year!”

Georgia Moore and Regina Mendez from Tyler Legacy High School also qualified for state.

“I was ecstatic when I found out I made it to state,” art student Georgia Moore said. “I spent a lot of time crafting my piece and pushing myself out of my comfort zone, and I am thrilled to know my hard work paid off.”

The mission of VASE is to recognize exemplary student achievement in the Visual Arts by providing art students and programs a standard of excellence in which to achieve, said Tyler ISD.

The state competition is scheduled for the end of April.