6-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Tyler motel bathtub

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 6-year-old has died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in a Tyler motel.

On April 15, a child was transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital. Five days later on April 20, he was removed from life support and died.

He has been sent for autopsy at Southwest Forensics in Dallas. According to Tyler PD information officer Andy Erbaugh, the case is still under investigation.

Someone at the Town House Motel, 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, called 911 about 5 p.m. April 15 to report a disturbance in a nearby room, Erbaugh said.

When police arrived, the child had been removed by family members from the bathtub and was unresponsive. The child was rushed to the hospital. Police initially said the child was in critical condition.

As of April 16, detectives were questioning adults who were present.

The identity of the child and the family members have not been released.